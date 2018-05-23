FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on U.S.-China trade negotiations but dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index inches up ahead of Fed minutes
    * Fed May FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline to BENGALURU)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday on
uncertainty about trade talks between the United States and
China, which boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, but a firmer
dollar kept a lid on gains.
    The precious metal, which is often used as store of wealth
in times of political or economic uncertainty, showed signs of
strength after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not
pleased with recent talks with China.             
    Trump also said there was a "substantial chance" his summit
with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as
planned on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving
up his nuclear weapons.             
    But the dollar, in which gold and other commodities are
priced, rose versus a basket of currencies       , with
investors awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest
policy meeting due later in the day.       
    "Normally in such a stronger dollar environment gold is
trading lower but it's not and this is indicating there is
probably safe-haven flows supporting gold," said Quantitative
Commodity Research consultant Peter Fertig.
    Spot gold        was 0.4 percent higher at $1,296.42 per
ounce as of 1050 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June
delivery rose 0.3 percent at $1,296 per ounce.     
    Prices remained stuck in a narrow range as investors awaited
more clues on the path of U.S. interest rates.
    At its previous meeting in May, the U.S. central bank
expressed confidence in the economy and kept its benchmark
lending rate unchanged. It said inflation was near the bank's
target, leaving the bank on track to raise borrowing costs in
June.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these tend
to boost the dollar in which the metal is priced.
    Gold has shown reduced volatility in the last few trading
sessions as it attempted a break above $1,300 and prices are
"waiting for a new, clear direction," said ActivTrades chief
analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund (ETF), New York-based SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 0.38
percent to 852.04 tonnes on Monday from 855.28 tonnes on Friday.
            
    "We think gold will be in for a period of consolidation in
the short term and are monitoring moves in ETF holdings - which
have surprisingly held rather steadily given the move through
$1,300 support," said MKS senior precious metals dealer Alex
Thorndike. 
    In other precious metals, silver        inched up 0.1
percent to $16.54 an ounce and platinum        was 0.6 percent
higher at $908.20 an ounce. 
    Palladium        eased 0.5 percent to $986 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
