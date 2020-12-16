PRECIOUS-Gold rises on U.S. stimulus hopes; Fed decision awaited

(New throughout, updates prices, adds comment) * U.S Fed policy statement due at 1900 GMT * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open * tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser By Shreyansi Singh Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, buoyed by bets for more economic support for the U.S. economy and expectations of a dovish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,856.71 an ounce by 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), after touching its highest since Dec. 9 at $1,865.50. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,860.70. "The market has been caught between the optimism around vaccine developments and concerns around rising (COVID-19) infection rates," Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said, adding that the focus was on the FOMC meeting, Brexit and the U.S. stimulus negotiations. Leading U.S. lawmakers reported substantial progress in hammering out COVID-19 relief aid as pressure mounted amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the world's hardest hit country. "The dollar weakness and dovish expectations for the FOMC meeting have buoyed gold prices," Cooper said. The Federal Reserve was due to provide a playbook for its economic policy with policymakers set to conclude the final meeting of the year with investors expecting near zero interest rates and more bond-buying. Capping bullion's gains, Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory approval this week after U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff endorsed it as safe and effective. "More good news on the vaccine front has the capacity to dampen gold's comeback," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note. Gold has risen over 22% this year, banking on its appeal as a hedge against inflation likely due to the unprecedented stimulus unleashed in 2020. Among other precious metals, silver gained 1.9% to $24.94 an ounce, and platinum fell 1% to $1,026.06 after touching a more than one-week high of $1,050.50. Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,313.75. "Unless the current wave of infections derails the global economy, recovering industrial production may further boost silver and the PGMs (platinum group metals)," Steel added in the note. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)