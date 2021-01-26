Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on U.S. stimulus hopes; firm dollar weighs

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Gold can break through $1,900 on U.S. stimulus - analyst
    * Fed's two-day policy meeting to begin later on Tuesday 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Updates prices)
    Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Tuesday, as
expectations that a large U.S. stimulus package would be passed
eventually boosted the metal's appeal as a hedge against
inflation, although a stronger dollar capped gains.
    Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,856.33 per ounce by 0549
GMT. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.1% to $1,856.80.
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told MSNBC that
Democrats may try to pass much of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus
relief bill using a procedural manoeuvre to bypass a Republican
filibuster.             
    "If we get the stimulus, gold can break through $1,900,"
said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial
services firm Axi.
    "The quicker the package gets delivered, the more favourable
it's for gold. Whether it's a smoother process or not, the
market doesn't care."
    Further supporting gold, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
hovered near a three-week low touched in the previous session,
but the dollar rose 0.1%, making gold expensive for other
currency holders.      
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting is set to
begin later in the day.             
    "The Fed is cognizant that the world economy is still
struggling and that will have a negative knock-on effect on the
domestic market ... so, it will indicate low Fed funds rates for
quite a long time and push back on tapering," Innes said.
    Easy monetary policy adds pressure on government bond yields
and benefits non-yielding gold.
    Despite expectations that the Fed will stand pat on monetary
policy, investors will keep a close watch on its tone.
    "If the Fed signals that they're not looking to expand
stimulus, and puts the seeds out there that they might have to
consider exiting sooner than they currently think ... that could
be very detrimental for gold," said DailyFX currency strategist
Ilya Spivak.
    Silver        was steady at $25.30 an ounce, platinum       
lost 1.3% to $1,084.10, and palladium        fell 0.1% to
$2,333.02.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Rashmi Aich)
