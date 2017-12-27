FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 10:42 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weakening dollar, palladium hits 17-year peak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar retreats 0.2 pct vs the euro, lifting gold
    * Palladium hits near 17-year high, eyes Feb. 2001 peak
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold rose for an eighth straight
session on Wednesday as a retreat in the dollar encouraged some
investors to buy into the metal, while this year's leading
precious metal palladium hit another near 17-year peak. 
    Gold prices have risen more than 3 percent over the last two
weeks as the dollar, in which the metal is priced, turned lower.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,285.35 an ounce at
1030 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for February delivery
were $2.60 an ounce higher at $1,290.10.
    "A lack of liquidity and the weakness of the U.S. dollar are
bringing more interest into the precious metals," Afshin Nabavi,
head of trading at MKS in Switzerland, said. "Not everybody is
at their desks, especially last Friday and yesterday."
    "We may try to test the waters around $1,300," he said.
"There seems to be a bit of physical interest coming from the
Chinese side as we approach the (Lunar) New Year in February. I
wouldn't be surprised if this buying continues."
    The dollar fell against the euro on Wednesday. Traders said
there was little news to support the euro's rise, though some
investors have positioned for a possible strengthening in the
single currency into the new year following a stellar 2017, its
best year versus the greenback since 2003.       
    Despite a relatively static fourth quarter, gold is up 10
percent this year, on track for its biggest annual rise since
2010. Weakness in the dollar, geopolitical concerns centring on
North Korea, and receding expectations that U.S. interest rates
would be raised quickly all fed into its strength. 
    The metal is now running into some resistance around key
chart levels, traders said. 
    "Technically, the 38.2 percent of the move down from the
2017 high of $1,357 comes in at $1,282," Amit Kumar Gupta,
portfolio management services head at Adroit Financial Services,
said. "The 100-day moving average is at $1,286. So, these levels
will be watched for further moves."
    Among other precious metals, palladium        rose over 1
percent to its highest since February 2001 at $1,069.50 an ounce
- just $5.50 an ounce from that month's peak - before edging
back to $1,059.20, up 0.7 percent.
    Palladium is the best performer of the precious metals
complex in 2017, up more than 50 percent as years of deficit and
expectations for rising demand from the car industry bolstered
the investment case for the autocatalyst metal. 
    "Investors perceive the market to be very tight," INTL
FCStone said in a note.        
    Silver        was 0.5 percent higher at $16.62, having
earlier reached its highest since late November at $16.64, while
platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $921.58 an ounce. 

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

