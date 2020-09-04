Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar, equities; focus on U.S. jobs data

    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday as a slightly
weaker U.S. dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted
demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the
release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for August.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $1,937.84 per ounce by
0102 GMT, after falling to a near one-week low on Thursday.
Bullion has declined 1.5% so far this week. 
    * U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,942.20.
    * The dollar index        fell 0.1% against its rivals after
rising to a near one-week high in the previous session, making
gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    * Asian stocks were set to open in the red on Friday, after
Wall Street's benchmarks posted their biggest one-day declines
in nearly three months.            
    * The head of the Chicago Federal Reserve on Thursday called
on Congress to deliver more fiscal aid and signaled U.S.
monetary policy would be eased further and interest rates kept
at ultra-low levels for years to help the economy recover its
pre-pandemic strength.             
    * Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
    * More than 26.15 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 863,863​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million last week
for the second time since the pandemic started, but that did not
signal a strong recovery in the labor market.             
    * Investors now await U.S. payroll figures due later in the
day for further signs of labor market stagnation.
    * Silver        gained 1.1% to $26.92 per ounce, platinum
       rose 0.6% to $894.97 and palladium        climbed 0.5% to
$2,295.98.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  Germany    Industrial Orders MM   July
1230  US         Non-Farm Payrolls MM   Aug
1230  US         Unemployment Rate      Aug
1230  US         Average Earnings YY    Aug

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
