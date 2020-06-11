Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold rises over one-week high on grim Fed outlook

Eileen Soreng, Asha Sistla

    * U.S. weekly jobless claims fall
    * Fed vows to keep monetary policy easy
    * New infection cases fuels risk-off sentiment - analyst

    June 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday supported
by the U.S. Federal Reserve's grim economic outlook and
commitment to continue injecting support, while stock markets
slipped on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,740.97 per ounce by 10:24
a.m. ET (1424 GMT), having hit its highest since June 2 at
$1,742.71 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures        
climbed 1.8% to $1,751.20.
    "Even if things start to improve, we don't expect the Fed to
increase rates at all, so we're going to be in a very low
interest rate environment for the foreseeable future, and that's
positive for gold," said Bart Melek, head of commodity
strategies at TD Securities.
    The dollar        rose against a basket of major currencies,
as the Fed projected the economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and
the unemployment rate at 9.3% at year's end.                    
    On Wednesday, spot gold rose 1.3%, the biggest daily
percentage rise in more than a month, as the Fed signaled a
"long road" ahead to recover from the coronavirus-induced slump
and flagged the need to keep the key interest rate near zero
through at least 2022.
    Large stimulus measures and low interest rates tend to
support gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    Meanwhile, the latest data showed layoffs in the United
States are abating, but millions who lost their jobs because of
the pandemic continue to draw unemployment benefits, suggesting
the labor market could take years to recover.             
    "You had a lot of fresh infections, which seemed to spook
investors a bit so that pretty much put everybody into a risk
off and basically they're selling everything except for the
dollar and natural gas," said Michael Matousek, head trader at
U.S. Global Investors. 
    Elsewhere, silver        declined 1% to $18.06 per ounce,
after rising 3.8% on Wednesday.
    Palladium        eased 0.1% to $1,945.30 per ounce, and
platinum        edged higher by 0.1% to $833.22.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru;
editing by Jonathan Oatis)
