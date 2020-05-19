PRECIOUS-Gold rises slightly on U.S.-China tensions, gloomy economic outlook

May 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, supported by strained Sino-U.S. relations and a dismal global economic outlook, although positive news from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine spurred some risk appetite and capped the metal's gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,735.04 per ounce by 0042 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,737.10. * On Monday, the metal fell back from a more than seven-year high to settle 0.5% lower, as stocks and oil surged after drugmaker Moderna said its experimental vaccine showed promising results in an early-stage trial. * Highlighting Sino-U.S. friction, stock exchange Nasdaq Inc is set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings, which will make it more difficult for some Chinese companies to debut on it, sources said. * U.S. lawmakers and officials are crafting proposals to push American companies to move operations or key suppliers out of China that include tax breaks, new rules, and carefully structured subsidies. * Money markets ramped up expectations that the United Kingdom could cut interest rates below zero for the first time. * The global economy will take much longer to recover fully from the shock caused by the new coronavirus than initially expected, the head of the International Monetary Fund said. * Gold has risen about 14% this year as central banks rolled out a wave of rate cuts and other stimulus to limit the economic damage from the pandemic. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Epicentres of the coronavirus outbreak including New York, Italy and Spain are gradually lifting restrictions that have kept millions inside. * Palladium slipped 0.9% to $1,995.76 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $814.01, and silver fell 0.5% to $17.09. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate March 0600 UK Employment Change March 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment May 1230 US Building Permits: Number April (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)