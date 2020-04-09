Company News
PRECIOUS-Gold rises slightly on weak dollar amid hopes of pandemic peak

Shreyansi Singh

    * Platinum rises after hitting 3-week high on Wednesday
    April 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Thursday on
a weak dollar amid improving risk sentiment on hopes that the
novel coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,647.94 per ounce by 0312
GMT, having hit a four-week high of $1,671.40 on Tuesday. U.S.
gold futures        were flat at $1,683.40 per ounce.
    With the dollar showing signs of weakness, gold prices will
remain supported, Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at
financial services firm AxiCorp, said in a note.
    Trading volumes have tapered off over the past 24 hours as
risk sentiment has stabilised and started to improve, he added.
    Asian shares rose, tracking gains on Wall Street, and
risk-sensitive currencies climbed on optimism that the pandemic
may be peaking. The dollar        was little changed after
slipping 0.1% against key rivals earlier in the session. It is
down 0.6% so far this week.                   
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday efforts at
social distancing were working in getting the virus under
control, even though the hardest-hit state in America reported
its highest number of deaths in a single day.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the
economy with a "big bang" but that the death toll first needed
to be heading down.
    Meanwhile, the European Union's disease monitoring agency
said there was no sign yet that the peak of the region's
outbreak had been reached.             
    Stronger equities took the edge off investor appetite for
gold, but do not completely eliminate it, said ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes, adding that the metal was also one of the assets
closely following moves in the oil market.
    Crude oil futures rose on expectations that the world's
largest oil producers would agree to cut production amid a
coronavirus-driven collapse in demand.      
    Confirmed infections of the new coronavirus exceeded 1.41
million globally and the death toll crossed 83,400, according to
a Reuters tally.             
    In a bid to support economies hammered by the outbreak, 
governments and central banks around the world have unleashed
unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus.             
                        
    Reflecting appetite for bullion, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust
     , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
continued to rise.          
    Palladium        rose 0.1% to $2,176.73 per ounce, while
platinum        gained 0.1% to $730.15 per ounce, having touched
a more than three-week high on Wednesday.
    Silver        climbed 0.1% to $15.06 per ounce, having
touched a more than three-week high on Tuesday.

