PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-week high as dollar holds steady
#Gold Market Report
December 14, 2017 / 4:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-week high as dollar holds steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test resistance at $1,262/oz- technicals
    * U.S. CPI data, Fed outlook weigh on dollar
    * Markets await ECB rate decision

 (Updates prices, adds trader's comment)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their highest in a week
on Thursday, as the dollar was on the defensive after tumbling
in the previous session following the U.S. Federal Reserve's
widely expected decision to raise interest rates.
    The Fed raised benchmark rates for the third time this year,
but maintained its outlook of three rate increases in 2018 on
low inflation concerns.             
    The dollar nursed losses on Thursday after falling on
sluggish U.S. inflation data and as the Fed kept its outlook on
interest rates unchanged.                     
    "The dollar is taking a softer turn here in Asia. We're
seeing Shanghai come in and buying (gold)," a Hong Kong-based
trader said.  
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,257.51 an ounce as
of 0356 GMT after earlier touching its best since Dec. 7 at
$1,259.11.
    U.S. gold futures         were up nearly 1 percent at
$1,260.30. 
    Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to stand
pat on monetary policy when it announces its decision on
interest rates at a meeting later in the day.                   
    "People factor too much hawkishness into these meetings and
it disappoints a bit and that's kind of what happened...the
nervousness in the market helped gold," the trader said.
    "It's probably $1,245-$1,265 area for the moment but I would
expect us (gold) to be bought."
    Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,262 per ounce, a break
above which could lead to a gain to the next resistance at
$1,276, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.2 percent
at $16.09 an ounce, after hitting a five-month low of $15.59 in
the previous session.
    Platinum        was up 0.5 percent at $889.20 an ounce. It
touched its lowest since February 2016 on Tuesday.
    Palladium        was nearly unchanged at $1,016.75 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
