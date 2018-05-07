FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 4:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-week high as dollar pauses rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar index eases from 4-month high hit on Friday
    * SPDR Gold holdings down 0.17 percent on Friday
    * Speculators cut net long positions in gold in week to May
1
    * Spot gold may bounce to resistance at $1,326/oz
-technicals 

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, May 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their highest
in a week on Monday, buoyed as the dollar slipped after marking
its strongest level this year in the previous session.    
    Spot gold        had risen 0.3 percent to $1,318.46 per
ounce by 0332 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since
late-April at $1,318.85.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were up 0.3
percent at $1,319.10 per ounce.
    "The dollar is a little bit under pressure. The key driver
still remains the dollar and that is what we see," said Dominic
Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.
    The dollar index traded slightly below its 2018-peak early
on Monday, after disappointing U.S. employment data for April
and as concerns about trade frictions weighed on upward
momentum.              
    Gold prices were also drawing support from political
uncertainty surrounding markets, Schnider said, pointing to
concurrent gains in the Japanese yen, which also tends to
appreciate with higher uncertainty.
    "The fact that the trade negotiations between the U.S. and
China for some ended up on the disappointing side could have
added a little bit of support for gold."
    Meanwhile, ANZ analysts said in note that gold prices pushed
higher as investors focused on the relatively benign level of
wage growth in the United States.             
    "This eased concerns that had built up over the past few
weeks about a quicker rate hike cycle. The tepid economic data
should see the U.S. Federal Reserve remain on a gradual
tightening phase, and support investor sentiment for gold," ANZ
said.
    Two Federal Reserve officials on Friday said they were
keeping an open mind on the total number of interest rate rises
needed this year.             
    U.S. interest rate futures rose modestly on Friday, as
traders still expect the Fed to raise key borrowing costs at its
June 12-13 policy meeting in the wake of weaker-than-forecast
growth in domestic payrolls and wages in April.             
    Gold is highly-sensitive to rising U.S. rates as these tend
to boost the dollar in which it is priced.
    Spot gold may bounce more to resistance at $1,326 per ounce,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17 percent to 864.13
tonnes on Friday.             
    Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net long
positions in COMEX gold by 62,378 contracts to 51,985 contracts
in the week to May 1, U.S. data showed on Friday.             
    In other precious metals, spot silver        gained 0.5
percent to $16.56 an ounce.
    Platinum        advanced 1.3 percent to $917.60 an ounce,
having earlier hit its highest since April 25 at $918.70. 
    Palladium        rose 1 percent to $976.50 an ounce, after
earlier reaching its strongest since April 27 at $977.20. 

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Joseph Radford)
