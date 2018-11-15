PRECIOUS-Gold rises to one-week high on Brexit deal logjam

Market News
    BENGALURU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold scaled a near one-week
peak on Thursday as investors sought cover from market turmoil
after Britain's long-awaited draft agreement to leave the
European Union was thrown into chaos, helping the metal hold its
ground against a rising dollar.
    British Prime Minister Theresa May battled to save a draft
divorce deal with the EU after her Brexit secretary and other
ministers quit in protest and eurosceptic lawmakers stepped up
efforts to topple her.             
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent to $1,215.33 per ounce
at 10:36 a.m. EST (1536 GMT) after touching it highest since
Nov. 9 at $1,216.27 earlier in the session and moving away from
a one-month low of $1,195.90 hit on Tuesday.
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.5 percent to $1,215.90 per
ounce.
    "Uncertainty around Brexit is the biggest factor right now.
It's becoming top of the news again," said Michael Matousek,
head trader at U.S. Global Investors.
    "People are running to the safety of the hard assets such as
commodities including gold and crude, and also the dollar ... If
gold can hold above the $1,209 level, we could see it rise to
$1,235."
    The dollar        held its gains versus a basket of
currencies as data showed a stronger-than-expected increase in
domestic retail sales in October.                    
    The dollar has emerged as a dominant safe haven asset this
year, denting the appeal for gold, which has fallen 11 percent
from an April peak, against the backdrop of a U.S.- China trade
row and rising U.S. interest rates.
    "Geo-political risk remains high ... it should support gold
and lead to gains into year-end and in 2019. This is seen in the
political turmoil today and increased uncertainty regarding the
outlook for Brexit," said Mark O'Byrne, research director of
Dublin-based gold dealer GoldCore.
    There are signs the trade war could be easing, with U.S.
President Donald Trump expected to meet Chinese President Xi
Jinping at a G20 summit in Argentina this month.
    On the technical front, while gold could test resistance at
$1,235 and $1,250 before year-end, it is vulnerable to
short-term weakness, he added.
    Also indicative of improved appetite for gold, holdings of
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust      , remained near their highest level in more than two
months, while central banks have also been gradually increasing
their reserves of the metal, analysts said.             
    Silver        was up 0.4 percent at $14.19 per ounce. It
fell to $13.85 in the previous session, a level last seen on
Jan. 21, 2016.
    Platinum        was up 0.1 percent at $835 an ounce, while
palladium        jumped 1 percent to $1,135.49 per ounce.

