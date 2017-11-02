FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises to one-week high on Chinese buying, Fed uncertainty
November 2, 2017 / 4:02 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold rises to one-week high on Chinese buying, Fed uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar pulls back from 3-1/2-month high versus the yen
    * Investors also awaiting unveiling of Trump tax plan
    * Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,283/oz- technicals
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Adds details and comments)
    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a one-week high on Thursday
as Chinese retail investor demand rose and amid uncertainty over
the direction of monetary policy in the United States before the
announcement of a new chair of the Federal Reserve.
    Spot gold        was up 0.5 percent to $1,279.31 per ounce
at 0344 GMT, after earlier rising to $1,281.43, the highest
since Oct. 26.
    Higher demand from Chinese retail buyers has raised domestic
bullion prices and global prices have risen to narrow the gap,
according to Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.
    "The return of Chinese investor interest in gold at these
levels is a welcome vote of confidence for long-suffering gold
bulls," said Halley.
    U.S. gold futures         edged up 0.3 percent to $1,280.70
per ounce.
    U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate current Fed
Governor Jerome Powell as the next chair of the Federal Reserve,
a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
            
    "A lot of the focus is on the Fed chair, and Trump's
expected nomination of Jerome Powell. However, the forward
guidance on the Fed is somewhat uncertain because we don't know
what exactly what Powell really means for the Fed into the next
two years," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
    "The current movement in prices is not really about him
(Powell) being hawkish or dovish, but more so about market
uncertainty about what his nomination would mean."
    The dollar pulled back from a 3-1/2-month high versus the
yen, sagging ahead of a U.S. tax bill that will be unveiled
after a one-day delay.                           
    "Right now, we see prices supported above $1,270 until
perhaps a week from now. But beyond that, when the Fed meets in
December, we expect one more rate hike," OCBC's Gan said.
    "On that note, we are still bearish on gold and expect
prices to touch $1,250 at year-end, underpinned by the rate
hike."
    The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and
pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labour
market while playing down the impact of recent hurricanes, a
sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.
            
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,283 per ounce, and
rise into a range of $1,289 to $1,295, said Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.             
    Meanwhile, silver        prices rose 0.2 percent to $17.15
per ounce.
    Platinum        fell 0.2 percent to $929.50 per ounce, while
palladium        was little changed at $1,001.30.

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael
Perry and Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
