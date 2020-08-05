Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold rises to record high on stimulus bets, weaker dollar

    Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold scaled an all-time peak on Wednesday,
rising above the key $2,000 mark, as a weaker dollar and hopes
of more economic stimulus to combat the blow from the COVID-19
crisis boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal.
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $2,022.42 per ounce by
0032 GMT, having hit a record high of $2,030.72 in early Asian
trade.
    * U.S. gold futures        rose 0.9% to $2,039.50.
    * Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States
and dozens of U.S. states have had to pause or roll back their
reopening plans. More than 18.41 million people have been
reported to be infected worldwide so far.             
            
    *  White House negotiators on Tuesday vowed to work "around
the clock" with congressional Democrats to try to reach a deal
on coronavirus relief by the end of this week.             
    * Gold, which has risen more than 33% so far this year,
tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central
banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation
and currency debasement.
    * The dollar index        fell 0.3% against its rivals,
making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
      
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust       rose 0.8% to 1,257.73
tonnes on Tuesday.          
    * Further supporting gold, the five-year U.S. Treasury yield
hit a record low, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
fell to a five-month trough on Tuesday.      
    * Asian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday.
           
    * Silver        fell 0.5% to $24.88 per ounce, platinum
       dropped 0.9% to $928.95 and palladium        slipped 1.1%
to $2,116.64.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145  China    Caixin Services PMI          July
0800  EU       Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs July
1230  US       International Trade          June
1345  US       Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs July
1400  US       ISM N-Mfg PMI                July

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
