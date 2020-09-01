PRECIOUS-Gold rises to two-week high as dollar dives

(Updates prices) * Dollar hits more than two-year low * Silver rises to three-week high * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser By Diptendu Lahiri Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Tuesday to a near two-week high, following the steepest fall in the dollar in more than two years as investors bet on U.S. interest rates staying lower for longer. Spot gold was up 1% to $1,989.78 per ounce by 1203 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Aug. 19 at $1,991.91. U.S. gold futures also rose nearly 1% to $1,997.30. "The two drivers for gold are the weaker dollar and lower yields and that will keep the metal moving between the range of $1,800 and $2,100 until the U.S. presidential elections in November," said Robin Bhar, an independent analyst. "However, at the end of every month we might see some corrections as a result of speculators selling their positions." The dollar index dropped to a more than two-year low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. The U.S. Federal Reserve's new monetary policy plan, which may lead to inflation rising marginally and long-term interest rates staying lower, also weighed on U.S. Treasury yields. Low interest rates minimise the opportunity cost of owning non-yielding bullion, which is often used as a buffer against inflation and currency depreciation. Gold has gained about 31% this year, also supported by economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. While waning consumer demand remains a headwind, "strong investor demand is likely to continue to provide support for gold," Heraeus Precious Metals said in a note. "In the near term, gold could move sideways as it consolidates following its rapid rally to record highs in early August." Elsewhere, silver was up 2% to $28.79 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug. 11. Platinum rose 2.5% to $952.86 and palladium climbed 1.7 % to $2,280.47. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)