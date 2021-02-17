Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold sags on strong U.S. bond yields, dollar double whammy

By Nakul Iyer

    * Benchmark U.S. yields at highest since February 2020
    * Dollar rebounds from three-week low
    * Minutes of U.S. Fed Jan. meeting due at 1900 GMT

    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to its lowest in over two
months on Wednesday, as surging U.S. Treasury yields and a
firmer dollar continued to take a toll on the non-yielding
metal's appeal. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.5% to $1,785.20 per ounce at
0919 GMT. The metal dropped 1.3% in the previous session and hit
its lowest since Dec. 1 at $1,782.90 earlier on Wednesday. 
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.6% to $1,788.20.
    "Gold markets seem to be fixated on U.S. yields," Natixis
analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
    "While there is an amazing amount of liquidity, we are going
out of lockdowns and we are expecting growth to go back to
normal levels," he added, noting that given such optimism
investors had little interest in the safe-haven metal.  
    Growing expectations for inflation spurred benchmark U.S.
Treasury yields to their highest since late-February 2020. The
surge in yields in turn prompted the dollar        to rebound
from a three-week low, further pressuring gold.             
    Breakeven inflation              , a measure of expected
inflation, is at its highest since August 2014 at 2.2%. While
gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher inflation
expectations have pushed yields up, increasing non-yielding
gold's opportunity cost. 
    Progress on a $1.9 trillion U.S coronavirus relief plan,
with President Joe Biden building public support for the relief
bill that includes $1,400 stimulus checks, further drove yields
up.             
    However, "deep corrections of (gold) prices due to
short-term fluctuations are viewed as buying opportunities,"
Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said
in a note.
    Investors are also looking forward to the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's end-January monetary policy meeting due on
Wednesday.
    Platinum       , used in catalytic converters for vehicles,
fell 2.6% to $1,228.74, well below Tuesday's high of $1,336.50,
a peak since September 2014.
    Palladium        declined 0.8% to $2,365.20, while silver
       fell 0.8% to $27.01.  

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)
