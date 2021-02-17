PRECIOUS-Gold sags on strong U.S. bond yields, dollar double whammy

* Benchmark U.S. yields at highest since February 2020 * Dollar rebounds from three-week low * Minutes of U.S. Fed Jan. meeting due at 1900 GMT (Adds analyst comments, details, updates prices) By Nakul Iyer Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to its lowest in over two months on Wednesday, as surging U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar continued to take a toll on the non-yielding metal's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.5% to $1,785.20 per ounce at 0919 GMT. The metal dropped 1.3% in the previous session and hit its lowest since Dec. 1 at $1,782.90 earlier on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,788.20. "Gold markets seem to be fixated on U.S. yields," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said. "While there is an amazing amount of liquidity, we are going out of lockdowns and we are expecting growth to go back to normal levels," he added, noting that given such optimism investors had little interest in the safe-haven metal. Growing expectations for inflation spurred benchmark U.S. Treasury yields to their highest since late-February 2020. The surge in yields in turn prompted the dollar to rebound from a three-week low, further pressuring gold. Breakeven inflation , a measure of expected inflation, is at its highest since August 2014 at 2.2%. While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher inflation expectations have pushed yields up, increasing non-yielding gold's opportunity cost. Progress on a $1.9 trillion U.S coronavirus relief plan, with President Joe Biden building public support for the relief bill that includes $1,400 stimulus checks, further drove yields up. However, "deep corrections of (gold) prices due to short-term fluctuations are viewed as buying opportunities," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note. Investors are also looking forward to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's end-January monetary policy meeting due on Wednesday. Platinum , used in catalytic converters for vehicles, fell 2.6% to $1,228.74, well below Tuesday's high of $1,336.50, a peak since September 2014. Palladium declined 0.8% to $2,365.20, while silver fell 0.8% to $27.01. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)