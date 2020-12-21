Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold scales 1-1/2-month high on U.S. stimulus deal boost

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Gold could rise to $1,925 by year-end- analyst 
    * Silver hits 3-month peak
    Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped as much as 1% on
Monday to a near one-and-a-half-month high, driven by news that
an agreement on a long-awaited U.S. fiscal stimulus deal had
been reached. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.8% to $1,896.39 per ounce by 0308
GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,899.29.
U.S. gold futures        gained 0.7% to $1,902.70.
    U.S. congressional leaders reached an agreement on a $900
billion COVID-19 stimulus package on Sunday, with votes likely
on Monday.             
     "Now that we've got fiscal stimulus behind us, gold has
enough momentum to close above $1,900 by year-end and it could
even climb up to $1,925, said Stephen Innes, chief global market
strategist at financial services firm Axi.    
    "If you coalesce the stimulus package with optimism for the
Federal Reserve to cap longer-dated yields given it signalled a
continuation to its bond buying programme last week, we could
see gold remain supported on dips until at least March 2021".
    The Fed last week vowed to keep funnelling cash into
financial markets and keep rates low until a U.S. economic
recovery is secure.             
    Gold's advance came despite a stronger dollar, which firmed
on tightening of lockdowns globally.       
    "The worsening pandemic is curbing global economic growth
and is forcing global central banks to remain highly dovish,
which is bullish for gold as a store of value," Avtar Sandu,
senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
gold.
    Speculators upped their bullish positions in COMEX gold and
silver contracts in the week to Dec. 15, data showed on Friday.
            
    Silver        rose 3.3% to $26.61 an ounce, having hit its
highest since Sept. 21 at $26.71 earlier in the session. 
    Platinum        rose 0.6% to $1,042.74 and palladium       
gained 0.5% to $2,371.76. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
