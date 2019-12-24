Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold scales 1-1/2 month peak on sombre U.S. economic data

    * Silver hits highest since Nov. 7
    * Palladium rebounds from near 1-month low
    Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose to its highest in more than
1-1/2 months on Tuesday, as a dip in equity markets and weak
U.S. data improved demand for bullion in subdued trading ahead
of the holidays.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $1,491.01 per ounce at 1032
GMT, having earlier hit $1,492.79, its highest since Nov. 6. 
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.4% to $1,495.10.
    Data on Monday showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital
goods barely rose in November and shipments fell, suggesting
business investment will probably remain a drag on economic
growth in the fourth quarter.             
    "There is a pause in the rally in riskier assets and that is
why we are seeing gold and the dollar move higher," Vandana
Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC
Comtrade said, adding weak U.S. economic data added to bullion's
safe-haven appeal.       
    Asian shares edged lower, while U.S. stock futures darted in
and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull tempered 
optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal will boost exports and
corporate earnings.            
    "Gold was in a range and trading with a downside bias
because of the positive outcome in the China-U.S. trade deal,
but it is now discounted in the market," Bharti said.
    Gold, an alternative investment during times of economic and
political uncertainties, has risen about 16% so far this year
due to U.S.-China trade tensions and dovish global central
banks, with the Federal Reserve cutting rates three times in
2019. 
    Investors are currently awaiting further information on the
Phase One trade deal between the world's two biggest economies.
    "We are still not 100% clear if the 'phase one' deal will go
through or not, it has not been signed yet," said Stephen Innes,
a market strategist at AxiTrader.
    "We then pivot to 'phase two' that suggests you need some
gold, because we don't know what the next phase is all about,
how contentious a deal that is going to be." 
    Even as Beijing and Washington have taken steps to defuse
their dispute, they still diverge on a slew of issues, including
anti-government protests in Hong Kong and the treatment of
China's Muslim Uighur minority.             
    Elsewhere, silver        rose 1% to $17.59 per ounce, having
earlier hit its highest since Nov. 7 at $17.65.
    Deficit-hit palladium        gained 0.2% to $1,879.66 per
ounce, having slipped to its lowest since Nov. 27 in the
previous session, while platinum        inched up 0.3% to
$939.38.

