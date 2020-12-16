Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold scales 1-week high on U.S. stimulus bets, Fed decision awaited

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Moderna vaccine set for U.S. approval this week 
    * U.S Fed policy statement due at 1900 GMT
    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher to a one-week
top on Wednesday as the metal built on the previous session's
gains on growing hopes for further U.S. stimulus and ahead of a
closely watched Federal Reserve policy decision.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,855.71 per ounce by 0323
GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 9 at $1,857.89. U.S.
gold futures        rose 0.3% to $1,860.30.
    "The markets are just craving anything in terms of a U.S.
stimulus package and news that some bipartisanship emerged last
night marginally lifted inflation expectations, benefiting
gold," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
    Top U.S. congressional leaders met Tuesday evening in an
attempt to end a standoff on coronavirus relief with one
lawmaker saying talks were moving "in the right direction".
            
    Investors now await the Fed's final policy statement of the
year, due at 1900 GMT, where it is expected to keep interest
rates pinned near zero and signal where rates are headed in the
coming years.                 
    "The unlikely magic ingredient that would see gold prices
fly would be if the Fed potentially entertains a yield curve
control programme to keep risk-free rates low," Rodda said.
    Keeping gold's gains in check was news that Moderna Inc's
         COVID-19 vaccine appears set for regulatory
authorisation in the United States this week.
    While speculative interest in gold has waned as traders
shift to buoyant equities, a combination of additional stimulus
and asset purchases by the Fed would reignite gold bulls' faith
in the metal, Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at
Phillip Futures, said in a note.
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.6% to
$24.63 an ounce, platinum        climbed 0.5% to $1,041.47 and
palladium        gained 0.7% to $2,333.98.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
and Subhranshu Sahu)
