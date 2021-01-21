Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold scales 2-week high as dollar slips on stimulus optimism

By Sumita Layek

    * Yields will dictate gold movement - strategist
    * ECB monetary policy decision due at 1245 GMT
    Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a two-week high on Thursday
as the dollar eased on hopes of further stimulus under the Joe
Biden administration, although bullion's gains were limited by
some profit booking.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,872.25 per ounce by 0308
GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,872.35 earlier
in the session. Bullion had gained 1.7% on Wednesday.
    U.S. gold futures        climbed 0.3% to $1,871.70.
    "The path of least resistance is lower. There is a lot of
stimulus coming down and that's likely to boost inflation
expectations and growth," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya
Spivak.
    But, in that scenario, the Federal Reserve will look to hold
back on policy support and probably start thinking about
unwinding current policy measures, which will boost the dollar
and undermine the value of gold, he added.
    U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan will
be in focus as he gears up to jump-start his government's
response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than
400,000 lives and upended the world's largest economy.
                        
    Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation that can
result from stimulus measures.
    The dollar        nursed losses against rival currencies and
the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held below the
10-month peak scaled last week.            
    "I suspect Treasury yields will dictate the direction of
travel for the yellow metal and the rally could extend if
further inflation expectations kick in," Stephen Innes, chief
global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.
    Market participants are also keeping a close tab on the
European Central Bank monetary policy decision due at 1245
GMT.            
    Silver        rose 0.3% to $25.89 an ounce. Platinum       
eased 0.4% to $1,105.05, while palladium        gained 0.5% to
$2,382.88.

    
 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
