PRECIOUS-Gold scales one-week peak as dollar, U.S. yields ease

    * $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 bill wins final approval
    * European Central Bank policy meeting eyed later in the day

    By Sumita Layek
    March 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a more than
one-week peak on Thursday, after a weaker-than-expected U.S.
inflation data halted an advance in Treasury yields and the
dollar.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% to $1,729.24 per ounce by 0253
GMT, after hitting its highest since March 3 at $1,732.05
earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.4% to
$1,729.10.
    "We got a little bit of a shot in the arm for gold, when the
CPI (consumer price index) number came in a little bit softer...
the dollar surge abated a little bit and nominal yields stopped
climbing, that's been a positive driver for gold," said IG
Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             remained subdued,
while the dollar nursed losses after the U.S. CPI data on
Wednesday did not change expectations that inflation will push
higher and exceed the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
                        
    Recent surge in yields have threatened gold's status as a
hedge against inflation, since they translate into higher
opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return.
    Investors are now awaiting a European Central Bank policy
meeting later in the day to see if policymakers will take any
action to reign in rising yields.             
    A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill was finally approved on
Wednesday and is expected to supercharge the U.S. economic
recovery.             
    "Gold's trend is still to the downside. We continue to see
real yields pushing higher, and that's really driven by the
optimism around economic recovery, as well as expectations that
at some point... central banks will have to unwind policy
support," Rodda cautioned.
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.1% to
$26.19 an ounce. Palladium        was down 0.4% to $2,297.40,
while platinum        gained 0.4% to $1,207.92.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
