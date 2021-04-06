Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold scales over 1-week peak as U.S. dollar, yields ease

By Shreyansi Singh

    * Dollar hits near two-week low
    * U.S. job openings increased more than expected in February

    April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose about 1% on Tuesday and
hit the highest in more than a week, boosted by as a retreating
dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields.
    Spot gold        rose 0.8% to $1,743.04 per ounce by 2:11
p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), after hitting its highest level since March
25 at $1,745.15. U.S. gold futures        settled 0.% higher at 
$1,743.
    Gold has been lifted temporarily by a steady decline in the
dollar index and lower Treasury yields, said Phillip Streible,
chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago. 
    "The rally is not necessarily sustainable... $1,750 I
believe is a resistance point," Streible said.
    The dollar        fell to a near two-week low, making gold
cheaper for holders of other currencies, while benchmark U.S.
Treasury yields drifted lower.            
    "Investors believe that we are not going to see another huge
run-up in the yields and that has prompted gold to technically
rebound," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD
Securities.
     The S&P 500 hit a record high for the fourth straight
session on Tuesday on renewed recovery hopes, while data showed
U.S. job openings increased more than expected in February.     
            
    "For the gold story to return to a firmer footing ... we
need to see either some geopolitical concerns or inflation pick
up more aggressively than the market has been pricing," said
Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    Investors are also awaiting minutes on Wednesday from the
Federal Reserve's last meeting for more cues on its monetary
policy.             
    Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester on Monday said
the U.S. economic outlook is brightening, though the U.S.
central bank should stick to its easy policy to support growth
further.             
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 1% to $25.14
per ounce, palladium        gained 0.5% to $2,676.74 platinum
       climbed 2% to $1,232.52. 

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh, Sumita Layek and Eileen Soreng
in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
