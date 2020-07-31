Gold Market Report
July 31, 2020 / 3:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for best month in 4 years; silver eyes record monthly gain

Shreyansi Singh

3 Min Read

    * Silver on track for biggest monthly increase on record
    * Dollar set for steepest monthly drop in decade
    * BofA sees gold hitting $3,000/oz in next 18 months
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    By Shreyansi Singh
    July 31 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, trading near its
all time peak, as a sliding dollar and dire economic numbers
from far and wide sparked a rush to safety in bullion, which is
on course for its biggest monthly gain in over four years.
    Silver        climbed 2% to $23.94 per ounce, on course for
a monthly rise of 33%, its largest on records going back to
1982, supported by investment and industrial demand.
                         
    Spot gold        gained 0.5% to $1,969.22 per ounce by 10:56
am EDT (1456 GMT), while U.S. gold futures        rose 0.9% to
$1,985.00.
    Prices hit a record $1,980.57 on Tuesday and are up over 10%
so far this month, their biggest monthly percentage gain since
Feb. 2016.
    "The macro environment still remains very positive and
prices continues to track real rates ... extreme weakness in the
dollar has helped buoy gold prices further," said Standard
Chartered analyst Suki Cooper.
    Adding to bullion's advance, the dollar        was on track
for its biggest monthly drop in almost a decade.       
    Data showed the U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since
the Great Depression in the second quarter due to the pandemic,
while investors also geared up for an uncertain political
situation in the country.                                       
    Bullion has gained nearly 30% so far this year, propelled by
low interest rates globally and widespread stimulus from central
banks adding to support for the metal considered a refuge from
inflation and currency debasement.                          
    "With policy rates already at or even below the zero bound,
support to gold prices will increasingly have to come from
higher inflation, in our view," said BofA Global Research, which
expects gold to hit $3,000 per ounce in the coming 18 months.
            
    Money managers allocated $3.9 billion into gold, the second
largest weekly inflow ever, the bank said.             
    Elsewhere, platinum        eased 0.4% to $899.27 per ounce, 
  and palladium        rose 0.5% to $2,092.60.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below