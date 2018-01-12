FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for fifth week of gains as dollar slumps vs euro

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index hits lowest since September
    * Silver heading for first weekly drop in five weeks
    * Platinum hits four-month high, tests $1,000

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a four-month high on
Friday and was on track for a fifth straight weekly gain as the
dollar fell against the euro on an agreemement for a political
coalition in Germany.
    Spot gold        rose 0.7 percent to $1,331.62 an ounce by
1102 GMT, having touched its highest since Sept. 15 at
$1,333.02. 
    The precious metal is up 0.9 percent this week and set for
its longest run of weekly gains since April. 
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.7 percent at $1,332.30.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, fell to its lowest since Sept. 11
at 91.308.
    The euro jumped to a three-year high after party sources
said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and
the Social Democrats (SPD) had agreed a blueprint for formal
coalition negotiations.             
    "This agreement of a coalition will change that situation of
a hung parliament in Germany and that is why the euro is
positive, weakening the U.S. dollar, which is one of the reasons
why gold is firmer this morning," said Quantitative Commodity
Research consultant Peter Fertig.
    Friday's news from Germany helped the euro to extend gains
made on Thursday after minutes from a December European Central
Bank meeting signalled that the ECB could begin to wind down its
2.5 trillion euro ($3 trillion) stimulus programme this year.
            
    A stronger euro potentially boosts demand for gold by making
dollar-priced bullion cheaper for European investors.    
    "There was some strong buying out of China on Friday
suggesting some physical demand ahead of Lunar New year," said
Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading at Oanda.
    The dollar was pressured by data showing that producer
prices in the United States fell for the first time in nearly
1-1/2 years in December amid declining costs for services.
            
    U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is due later on Friday.
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        rose 0.9
percent to $17.13 an ounce, heading for its first weekly loss in
five weeks. Silver is up 0.6 percent so far this week.
    Platinum        rose 1 percent to touch its highest since
Sept. 11 at $997, on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.
Platinum is up 2.5 percent so far this week.
    Palladium        was up 0.4 percent at $1,087.93 after
dropping on Thursday to a more than one-week low at $1,075.50. 

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman)

