December 15, 2017 / 12:23 PM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in four weeks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 0.8 percent this week
    * Doubts over U.S. tax reform weaken dollar
    * Gold gained after U.S. rate increase
    * Likely to remain stuck in trading range

 (Updates throughout, adds London dateline)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday and
were set for their first weekly gain in four weeks as
uncertainty over the passage of U.S. tax reform pushed the
dollar to a nine-day low against the yen. 
    Two more Republican senators insisted on changes to tax cut
legislation, denting confidence that it will pass in its current
form.                                  
    "The U.S. dollar is weakening a little and that's benefiting
gold," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.    
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,257.76 an ounce at
1148 GMT and set for a weekly gain of 0.8 percent. 
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.3 percent higher at
$1,260.50 an ounce. 
    Gold touched a five-month low of $1,235.92 on Monday but
recovered after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised
interest rates for the third time this year.             
    Rate rises usually put pressure on gold prices because they
push up bond yields, reducing the appeal of non-yielding
bullion, and tend to boost the dollar, making gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    But markets had priced in Wednesday's rise and gold instead
rose while the dollar and bond yields fell after the Fed kept
its outlook of three rate rises next year unchanged and said
U.S. tax cuts would not significantly spur growth.             
    Previous rate increases have also seen gold sold ahead of
the decision and bought after it, said Societe Generale analyst
Robin Bhar.
    But gold's bounce would be short-lived because other asset
classes including equities, industrial metals and even bitcoin
appeared to offer better returns, he said.
    "If you are a speculator I don't think gold ranks in the top
three of where to employ that money. The opportunity cost of
gold has gone up because there's better opportunities
elsewhere." 
    Gold is up 9 percent this year while global shares and
industrial metals have gained around 20 percent and bitcoin
1,750 percent.                               
    Gold would likely remain in a trading range of
$1,200-$1,260, Bhar said.  
    On the technical side, resistance was at Thursday's high of
$1,258 and the 200-day moving average at $1,268, said MKS PAMP
trader Tim Brown. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.6 percent
at $15.96 an ounce and set for its first weekly gain in four
weeks, up around 0.7 percent.
    Platinum        was 0.3 percent higher at $880.74 an ounce
but set for a fourth weekly fall, down 0.8 percent. 
    Palladium        was flat at $1,033.20 and but up 2.6
percent this week after hitting $1,038 an ounce on Thursday, the
highest since early 2001.
    

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by
David Evans)

