Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in three on weakening dollar

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 9 (Reuters) - Gold on Friday held near a more than
one-month peak scaled in the previous session, with bullion set
for a weekly gain of over 1%, as a weakness in the dollar and
Treasury yields offered support along with a surprise jump in
U.S. jobless claims.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was steady at $1,755.91 per ounce by 0151
GMT, having hit a high since March 1 at $1,758.45 an ounce on
Thursday.
    * The metal has gained nearly 1.5% for the week so far,
after posting losses in the previous two weeks.
    * However, U.S. gold futures        fell 0.1% on Friday to
$1,756.20 per ounce.
    * The U.S. dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of
currencies after the number of Americans filing new unemployment
claims increased for the second straight week, last week. 
                   
    * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, pressured by fresh
dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.      
    * Powell noted that an expected rise in prices this year is
likely to be temporary, and warned that an uptick in COVID-19
cases could slow the recovery.             
    * The U.S. central bank intends to maintain its ultra-easy
stance even though data suggest the economy revving up.
            
    * The European Central Bank policymakers discussed a smaller
rise in bond purchases, according to meeting accounts.
            
    * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday
encouraged major economies to add substantial new fiscal
stimulus to ensure a robust recovery.             
    * Silver        stood unchanged at $25.45 and was set for
biggest weekly gain in four.
    * Palladium        was down 0.2% to $2,618.51. Platinum
       fell 0.3% to $1,225.95 but was set for its second
straight weekly gain.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130  China    PPI, CPI YY              March
0600  Germany  Industrial Output MM     Feb
0730  UK       Halifax House Prices MM  March

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
