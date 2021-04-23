Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold set for third straight weekly gain as U.S. yields, dollar pull back

By Reuters Staff

    April 23 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday and was poised
for a third straight weekly rise as a softer U.S. dollar,
falling Treasury yields and a dip in equities after U.S.
President Joe Biden's proposal to hike capital gains tax
encouraged investors to flock towards bullion.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,787.11 per ounce by
0135 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67
on Thursday. The metal has gained about 0.6% so far this week.
    * U.S. gold futures        rose 0.4% to $1,788.10 per ounce.
    * The dollar index        fell 0.1% against its rivals,
making gold cheaper for other currency holders.        
    * U.S. 10-year Treasury yield             ticked lower on
news that Biden will propose a tax hike for high earners, to
fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten
education and paid leave for workers.                   
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell to a 13-month low last week.             
            
    * Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold
exports in 10 months as shipments to India leaped to their
highest since 2013, Swiss customs data showed.             
    * Uzbekistan's central bank will resume gold sales when it
feels the price of the metal is peaking, deputy governor Behzod
Khamraev told Reuters.             
    * Global silver demand will rise this year to its highest
since 2015, the Silver Institute said in a report on Thursday.
            
    * Palladium        rose 0.1% to $2,840 per ounce but was off
a record $2,891.50 hit on Thursday. Many analysts expect a
further run towards $3,000 per ounce as automakers ramp up
purchases of the metal, worsening a supply shortage.            
    * Silver        eased 0.3% to $26.10 per ounce. Platinum
       was little changed at $1,203.10. 
        
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  UK      Retail Sales MM, YY                March
0600  UK      Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM            March
0715  France  Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs  April
0730  Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs  April
0800  EU      Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs  April
0830  UK      Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs         April
1345  US      Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs  April
1400  US      New Home Sales-Units               March

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
