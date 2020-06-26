Gold Market Report
June 26, 2020 / 4:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * BOJ's Kuroda warns second wave may dent economic growth
    * Palladium heads for worst week since early May
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings at over 7-year high
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    June 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were headed for their third
consecutive weekly gain on worries about rising global cases of
the novel coronavirus, although prices see-sawed on Friday after
a firm dollar and a gain in equities countered safe-haven
demand.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,760.73 per ounce as of
0339 GMT. The bullion has risen more than 1% so far this week,
with prices scaling a near eight-year high of $1,779.06 on
Wednesday. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.2% to $1,770.90.
    "The amount of money pumped in by governments definitely
supports gold as a safe haven with this COVID-19 situation still
around," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore dealer
GoldSilver Central, amid low interest rates globally.
    But gold is seeing some profit-taking after almost reaching
the $1,780 mark due to the overall strength of the dollar and
stocks, Lan added.
    The dollar        has pared a large part of this week's
losses.       
    Asian stock markets ground higher, but are set to end the
week little changed as surging COVID-19 infections offset
encouraging economic data.            
    Cases have been rising across the United States, while over
9.51 million people have been infected globally, according to a
Reuters tally.            
    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said second-round
effects of the pandemic could hurt its economy "considerably",
signalling the bank's readiness to ramp up stimulus again.
            
    Lower interest rates and stimulus measures tend to benefit
gold, viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    "Given the macro backdrop, sentiment in the gold market is
positive, and this is illustrated in the continual increase in
exchange-traded fund holdings," said ING analyst Warren
Patterson.
    Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust       ETF stood at more than
seven-year highs.          
    Palladium        gained 0.3% to $1,847.05 per ounce, but was
heading for its worst week since May 1. 
    Platinum        was flat at $803.52. Silver        fell 0.9%
to $17.71.
    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below