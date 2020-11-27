Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold set for third weekly decline as vaccine optimism weighs

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    * Asian shares pull back from record highs
    * Gold down 3.3% in the week
    * Silver falls for third consecutive week, down 3.8% 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices were set for a third straight
week of declines as growing optimism over a coronavirus vaccine
drove investors into traditionally riskier assets and out of the
safe-haven metal. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,807.86 per ounce by 0335
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,806.00. 
    Bullion was set to fall 3.3% on the week.
    Asian shares stalled near record highs on Friday as
AstraZeneca faces tricky questions about the success rate of its
vaccine candidate that could hinder its chances of getting
speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approval.                         
    "For the markets, I don't think that (doubts over the
effectiveness of a vaccine) changes the perception there's going
to be a vaccine coming sooner than previously expected," said IG
Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    Investors are starting to buy into the narrative that the
economic recovery is going to gather steam in 2021 and that's
driving investors to liquidate gold holdings, Rodda added. 
    On the technical front, support for gold remains intact at
$1,800 an ounce, while silver continues to see supportive
interest toward the psychological $23 level, MKS PAMP said in a
note.
    Raising the prospect for further stimulus, the European
Central Bank's chief economist warned tolerating "a longer phase
of even lower inflation" would hurt consumption and investment.
            
    Gold has gained 19.2% this year driven by large stimulus
measures that raised concerns of inflation, against which the
metal is considered a hedge.
    "With real interest rates remaining considerably low, the
dollar structurally weak and with upcoming selection of
(Janet)Yellen as the next U.S. Treasury Secretary, the
longer-term appeal of gold as safe-haven would remain good,"
Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said
in a note. 
   Silver        fell 1% to $23.21 per ounce. Platinum       
dropped 0.7% to $954.93 and palladium        was 0.5% higher at
$2,394.02. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
