PRECIOUS-Gold set for third weekly gain as traders eye U.S. fiscal stimulus

(Adds comments, updates prices) * Break above $1,892/oz could see more upside in gold - analyst * Palladium set for first weekly gain in three * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa By Nakul Iyer Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Friday as the dollar rebounded, but were still on track for a third straight weekly gain after a recent rally driven by progress on a U.S. stimulus deal. Spot gold dipped 0.3% to $1,880.46 per ounce by 0724 GMT. For the week, it was up 2.3%. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,886.30 per ounce. "The U.S fiscal stimulus is more or less priced in...so traders are trying to lock in profit before the weekend," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. U.S. Congressional lawmakers scrambled to pass a coronavirus aid package on Thursday with both parties saying that failure to reach an agreement was no longer an option. While a stimulus deal could spur gold prices higher, a more sustained ascent would require signs of a significant pick-up in inflationary pressures, said FXTM market analyst Han Tan. The U.S. dollar rose 0.1%, just above a more than two-year trough, dimming gold's appeal to other currency holders. A break above the $1,892 area with support from a dovish U.S Federal Reserve and a weaker dollar could signal further upside ahead with resistance at $1,910, Yang said. Analysts also said gold would find support from the Fed's promise to continue its bond-buying programme until "substantial further progress" is seen in restoring full employment and hitting its 2% inflation target. [nL1N2IV1EW "Given the rising inflation expectations, weakening dollar and lofty valuations in some risky assets, demand for safe-haven inflation hedges should remain supported next year, continuing to push gold towards our $2,300/toz target," Goldman Sachs said in a note. Potentially escalating geo-political tensions, the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday, sources said. Silver slipped 1.4% to $25.70 an ounce, Platinum fell 0.7% to $1,036.60 and palladium eased 0.1% to $2,337.61 but was up 0.7% for the week. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)