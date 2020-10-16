Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly decline as stimulus hopes ebb

By Brijesh Patel

0 Min Read

    * Spot gold down 1% this week; silver down 3% 
    * Dollar heads for first weekly rise in three
    * Upbeat U.S. retail sales data lifts stocks
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (New throughout, adds comments, update prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied in a tight range
above the $1,900 an ounce level on Friday, tracking a subdued
dollar, but fading chances of an U.S. stimulus agreement before
the presidential election kept bullion on track for its first
weekly decline in three.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,907.46 per ounce by 10:11
a.m. EDT (1411 GMT). Bullion is down more than 1% so far this
week. U.S. gold futures         gained 0.2% to $1,911.70.
    "With a stimulus bill this year highly uncertain, gold
remains beholden to the USD," said Tai Wong, head of base and
precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.
    "While sentiment for gold remains strongly bullish without a
strong short-term driver, we seem to be oscillating around
$1,900 unable to substantially break the month-long range of
$1,850-$1,950."
    The dollar index        eased 0.2% on the day, but was on
track for a weekly gain, making it more expensive for holders of
other currencies to buy gold.       
    Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales report lifted
appetite for riskier assets, but factory production unexpectedly
fell in September.                               
    Democrats and Republicans seemed unlikely to agree on a U.S.
stimulus deal before the Nov. 3 election even as coronavirus
cases continue to rise and a labour market recovery stalls.
                         
    Gold, which has risen nearly 27% so far this year, is
considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement
amid the unprecedented global levels of stimulus.
    "With so much event risk on the horizon, culminating with
the U.S. elections, we have likely seen the lows in gold for the
next month or so," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at
OANDA, said in a note.
    "Gold's likely to shift into a $1,900 to $1,975 an ounce
range as the elections draw near."
    Silver        rose 0.4% to $24.41 per ounce, but was down 3%
for the week. Platinum        gained 0.7% to $870.36, while
palladium        slipped 0.9% to $2,330.54.    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up