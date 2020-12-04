Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comment, update prices)
    * Further downside likely for gold in medium-term - analyst
    * Silver set for 1st weekly gain in four
    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday and were
set for their first weekly gain in four as the dollar weakened
on growing hopes of U.S. stimulus, ahead of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due later in the day.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,840.75 per ounce
by 0528 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at $1,844.10.
   
    Gold has added about 3% so far this week.
    "Upward momentum (in gold) is strong partly because of a
weakening dollar and prices have been technically oversold,"
said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding that the
metal could find strong support at $1,800 and $1,750.
    Yang, however, warned there could be downside risks if
economic recovery quickens and inflation overshoots, prompting
the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold back on monetary stimulus that
could strengthen the dollar.        
    The U.S. dollar was on course for its worst week since early
November, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.       
    A bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained
momentum in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as conservative
lawmakers expressed their support.                          
    Bullion also received support after Pfizer Inc        
slashed its target for the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.
            
    "Most of the bullish drivers that led to the 2020 rally will
increasingly fade, reducing the likelihood for renewed
significant price upside," Fitch Solutions said in a note,
forecasting gold to average $1,850/oz in 2021. 
    Among other metals, platinum        gained 0.8% to $1,037.67
per ounce and palladium        rose 1.7% to $2,340.32.
    "Platinum is attracting renewed interest as a global push
for cleaner energy and waning demand for gold promise to lift
demand for the metal," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager
at Phillip Futures, said in a note.
     Both platinum and palladium are primarily used by
automakers for catalytic-converter manufacturing to clean
vehicle-exhaust fumes. 
    Silver        fell 0.1% to $24.03 an ounce but was set to
climb 5.8% in the week. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
