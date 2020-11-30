Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst month in 4 years on vaccine-led stocks rally

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar falls to more than 2-year low
    * Silver down over 3%
    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday and was on track
for its worst month in four years, as optimism over a
coronavirus vaccine-led economic rebound that propelled equities
to record highs dulled the metal's safe-haven appeal. 
    Spot gold        fell 1.2% to $1,766.26 per ounce by 0301
GMT. Gold is down 5.9% so far this month, its biggest monthly
decline since November 2016.   
    U.S. gold futures        dropped 0.5% to $1,772.60.
    "Vaccine inspired optimism about an economic bounce is
really eroding the attraction of safe-haven investments like
gold... the breach of $1,800 is feeding into the market
imagination and appears to be another trigger," said Michael
McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.    
    Vaccine optimism drove the dollar to a more than two-year
low and put world stocks on course for a record month of gains. 
                                               
    Also bolstering risk sentiment was data that showed China's
factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three
years in November.              
     Investors now eye testimony Congressional by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week, for clues on the
likely direction monetary policy might take. 
    "The risks are that the Fed will slow down or even halt its
bond purchasing program and that's another reason to be cautious
about the outlook for gold," McCarthy added.
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result
from monetary stimulus.  
     Wall street bank Citi expects bullion's sell-off to taper
in December with support in the mid $1700s.              
    "A renewed push above $2,000/oz in the next 3-6 months seems
likely," the bank added in a note, citing its bearish dollar
outlook and low-interest rates as tailwinds. 
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.      
    Silver        slipped 3.2% to $21.96 per ounce, while
platinum        fell 0.9% to $954.64 and palladium        was
down 0.4% at $2,416.22. 
   

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
