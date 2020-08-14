Gold Market Report
August 14, 2020 / 3:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields

Sumita Layek

3 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Gold on course for more than 4% weekly fall
    * We've gone a little too far, too fast- analyst
    * Silver set to snap 9-week winning streak  
    * Investors await U.S.-China talks on Aug. 15
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser 

    By Sumita Layek
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday, on track to post its
worst week since March, as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and
a logjam over a U.S. stimulus bill to help the coronavirus-hit
economy dented the metal's allure.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.3% to $1,946.56 per ounce by 10:53
am EDT (1453 GMT) and U.S. gold futures        fell 0.8% to
$1,953.80.
    After hitting a record peak of $2,072.50 on Aug. 7 and
rising over the previous nine weeks, bullion declined 4.3% this
week.
    "The gold market had been in a parabolic state, so when you
throw a little pickup in yields along with the impasse on the
stimulus bill, it was going to see a bit of a retracement," said
David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    "We might have gone a little too far, too fast, and we
believe the market is in need of a pause, a consolidation. And
that's exactly what we are seeing."
    Poor economic data from far and wide, including
disappointing U.S. retail sales, also did not help safe-haven
gold.                         
    The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered near
seven-week highs, while hopes for a fresh round of U.S.
coronavirus relief faded as Congress went into recess.
                 
    Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding assets such as bullion, which has climbed over 28%
so far this year.
    "We're going to hit the all-time highs again on the
likelihood of a substantial stimulus package and the possibility
of chaos around the election is going to drive people into a
flight to safety," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared
Alternative Investments.    
    Among other metals, silver        shed 2.6% to $26.83 per
ounce, set to snap a 9-week winning streak, down 5.2% so far.
    Platinum        fell 0.2% to $955.32 and palladium       
eased 0.2% at $2,162.39.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below