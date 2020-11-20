Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold set to extend weekly fall on stimulus worries, vaccine optimism

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * Gold down 1.1% for the week 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Updates prices)
    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were set for a second
straight weekly fall on Friday as the metal's appeal came under
pressure from promising COVID-19 vaccine trials and news of the
U.S. Treasury ending emergency loan programs. 
    Spot gold        dipped 0.1% to $1,866.28 per ounce by 0611
GMT and was down 1.1% for the week. 
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.3% at $1,867.90.
    In a letter to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell,
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the $455 billion
allocated to Treasury under the CARES Act should be instead
available for Congress to reallocate. Global equities on Friday
slipped following his comments.                           
    "If the Fed does start shrinking its assistance programme
that could be a bit of headwind for gold again... The monetary
debasement argument that has supported gold could weaken," said
Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity
research.    
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has gained 23% this year, benefiting mainly from
unprecedented stimulus measures unveiled to cushion the pandemic
impact.
    "It's going to be a huge bumpy ride (for gold) waiting for
stimulus to come in," said Stephen Innes, chief global market
strategist at financial services firm Axi. "It is now looking at
$1,900 into year-end."
    Meanwhile, data from AstraZeneca         and Oxford
University showed their potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a
strong immune response in older adults, allaying some concerns
fuelled by the intensifying pandemic.             
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $24.12 per ounce. Platinum       
and palladium        gained 0.4% to $955.09 and $2,333.69,
respectively. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M. and Subhranshu Sahu)
