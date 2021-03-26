PRECIOUS-Gold set to face first weekly decline in three on dollar strength

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices) * Silver holds above more than two-month high * Dollar holds close to over four-month peak * Another global bond sell-off likely before mid-year - poll By Asha Sistla March 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as lower U.S. yields and worries about the global economic recovery following a surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe countered a rising dollar, although bullion was still on course for its first weekly decline in three. Spot gold was little changed at $1,727.10 per ounce by 0745 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,726.30 per ounce. "The strength of the dollar has definitely put a cap on gold and now that Treasury yields have gone down a bit on the short end, that's technically supposed to be positive for gold," said Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central. "People are just sitting around waiting to see what's going to happen, and the capital flows will still continue to come back to gold as a safe haven asset especially if yields come down." Treasury yields slipped from a more than one-year high hit last week. Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to a Reuters poll. Higher returns on Treasury bonds generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. EU leaders voiced frustration over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe. However, for the week, the metal has lost more than 1% as the dollar hit an over four-month high on Thursday. "Better recovery unfolds so that's driving flows into U.S. assets and pushing the dollar higher and that's what's really weighing on gold at the moment," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda. Silver rose 0.5% to $25.15, holding above an over two-month low of $24.39 per ounce hit on Thursday. Palladium gained 1.2% to $2,639.18 and platinum rose 0.7% to $1,155.27. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)