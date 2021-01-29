Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold set to post weekly, monthly decline on firmer dollar

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Friday as
investors waited for developments around a U.S. stimulus
package, although the metal was on course to post a weekly and
monthly decline hurt by a stronger dollar. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,840.91 per ounce by
0058 GMT. Prices were down 0.6% for the week and 2.9% for the
month. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.1% to $1,839.70.
    * The dollar        rose 0.2%, making gold expensive for
holders of other currencies. 
    * The greenback has risen 0.8% for the month helped by
higher U.S. Treasury yields. Higher yields on bonds make gold a
less attractive investment because it pays no interest.       
    * U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week, while
fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures met expectations.
                        
    * The International Monetary Fund urged that fiscal support
should stay in place until an economic recovery is firmly
underway even as global debt likely reached 98% at the end of
2020.            
    * A $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus stimulus deal proposed by
President Joe Biden is yet to be passed.             
    * Global gold demand for gold fell to its lowest in 11 years
in 2020, while India's consumption fell to its lowest in 26
years, the World Gold Council said on
Thursday.                        
    * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust       fell 0.4% on
Thursday.         
    * Silver        dropped 0.7% to $26.18 an ounce, having
risen 4.5% on Thursday, after some traders moved to cover short
positions on rumours about a GameStop-style squeeze driven by
retail investors.                        
    * Silver was on track to post its best week since week ended
Dec. 18, up 2.8%.
    * Platinum        gained 0.3% at $1,073.68 and palladium
       rose 0.4% to $2,344.17.
      
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0630  France   GDP Preliminary QQ              Q4
0900  Germany  Unemployment Change, Rate SA    Jan
0900  Germany  GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA         Q4
1330  US       Consumption, Adjusted           Dec

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up