PRECIOUS-Gold sheds gains on hopes of swift recovery after China data

* Gold in a downtrend on higher yields -analyst * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields near to over one-year peak * China's factory output surges as recovery accelerates (Adds analyst comments, details, updates prices) By Asha Sistla March 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices erased early gains on Monday as hopes of a faster economic recovery got a boost from better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data, while a surge in U.S. Treasury yields kept bullion under pressure. Spot gold was steady at $1,726.54 per ounce by 0401 GMT, after rising as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,724.70. "There's the general dynamic where yields are keeping the trend for gold to the downside," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding the gold market is technically bearish. "(Gold) bounced off really oversold levels, so we got some people just trying to buy the dip a little bit and take advantage of that. But, the short-term fluctuations tend to be aligned with the U.S. dollar. No one knows where the U.S. dollar is really heading at this point in time." The U.S. dollar held firm, supported by a spike in benchmark Treasury yields to more than one-year highs on continued U.S. economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law last week. Encouraging growth data has also dampened the appeal of the safe-haven metal. Data earlier showed China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations. Gold prices fell to a nine-month low of $1,676.10 last week, pressured by accelerating bond yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week for direction on monetary policy. "FOMC meeting this week will be a key driver for the gold market. A strong show of dovish intent by (Fed Chair) Powell and team could send Treasury yields lower and lift gold prices higher," Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank wrote in a note. In other metals, silver rose 0.4% to $26.02 an ounce. Palladium fell 0.5% to $2,358.68 and platinum was up 0.2% at $1,207. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)