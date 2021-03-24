Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold shrugs off higher yields, dollar after Powell testimony

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar index hits four-month high
    * Gold unlikely to rise above $1,700-$1,750 in near term -
analyst
    * Treasury yields gain from 1-week low 

    March 24 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Wednesday, taking an
uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar in stride, as the
safe-haven metal drew support from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell's repeated calls to keep low-interest rates pinned near
zero.     
    Spot gold        rose 0.5% to $1,735.24 per ounce by 12:48
P.M EDT (1648 GMT). U.S. gold futures        gained 0.6% to
$1,734.90.
    "The Fed said that despite the fact that we could see some
higher inflation, they will look past it so that ultimately
means we could see a spike in inflation and the Fed remaining on
the sidelines ... those factors are helping gold here," said
Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.
    Fed chair Powell told lawmakers on Tuesday he expected some
inflation but that would be "neither particularly large nor
persistent." The U.S. central bank pledged to keep interest
rates anchored near zero in its policy meeting last week. 
    Meanwhile, concerns over extended lockdowns across the euro
zone and a dispute over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines also
helped prop up gold's safe-haven appeal to some extent.
            
    Gold's gains came despite benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields and the dollar ticking up. A stronger dollar makes
holding gold more expensive for other currency holders.        
    Although gold is considered a hedge against rising
inflation, higher yields have challenged that status of late
since they translate into higher opportunity cost of holding the
non-yielding bullion.   
    But gold is unlikely to move out of the $1,700-to-$1,750
range until later in the year when growth and inflation likely
stalls with investors likely favouring assets and commodities
that track higher inflation until then, said Phillip Streible,
chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.     
    Elsewhere, palladium        gained 1.3% to $2,638.03 per
ounce and silver        rose 0.7% to $25.25. Platinum       
climbed 1% to $1,180.01.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
