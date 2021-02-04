Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold, silver retreat as dollar gains upper hand

By Asha Sistla

    * Biggest risk to gold is stronger vaccine-led recovery-
analyst
    * 10-year Treasury yields at over 3-week high
    * Dollar at 2-month peak
    * Bank of England policy decision due at 1200 GMT

    Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gold and silver slipped on Thursday, as
the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields gained and markets awaited
clarity on U.S. fiscal stimulus measures and the Bank of
England's (BOE) policy outlook.
    Spot gold        dropped 1.2% to $1,812.50 per ounce by 1039
GMT, after earlier touching a two-month low. U.S. gold futures
       fell 1.3% to $1,811.90. 
    Silver        dropped 1.5% from the previous close to
$26.46. Prices declined more than 12% since scaling a near
eight-year peak of $30.03 on Monday, as a GameStop-style retail
frenzy fizzled out.             
    "Silver is back to normal as this flight into silver by some
retail investors has been an excessive move to the upside, which
is now corrected to normal fundamental supported levels,"  said
Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.
    U.S. yields and a firmer dollar also pressured precious
metals.
    Making bullion more expensive for those holding other
currencies, the dollar        scaled a two-month peak, while
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were at a more than three-week
high.
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation from large
stimulus measures, but higher yields challenge that status as
they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
    "If the BoE gives any hint that they (are) considering
tapering, that would be negative for gold," Fertig said.       
     
    The BoE decision is due at 1200 GMT.             
    "Growing expectations about a relatively quick end to the
pandemic are raising hopes on the economic recovery and with it
the likelihood of central banks reducing the current
hyper-dovish monetary stimulus," said ActivTrades chief analyst
Carlo Alberto De Casa in a note. 
    Investors also focused on a $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus
aid plan passed by the U.S. House without Republican support.
            
    "The biggest risk to gold is stronger recovery as vaccines
roll out, to the extent that we see U.S. bond yields rally,"
said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity
research.
    But "if the rollout faces uncertainty, with these new
emerging strains, then prices can still remain supported."
    Platinum        fell 1.8% to $1,081.68 an ounce and
palladium        lost 1.3% to $2,245.66.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru;
editing by Barbara Lewis)
