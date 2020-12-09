Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides 1% as vaccine optimism boosts risk sentiment

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Pfizer, J&J make progress with trials, regulatory
approvals
    * Stocks scale record highs
    * Dovish Fed could re-ignite gold rally -analyst
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Shreyansi Singh
    Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold slipped 1% on Wednesday, retreating
further from the previous session's two-week peak as optimism
over COVID-19 vaccine developments prompted a rush for riskier
assets. 
    Spot gold        was down 1.1% at $1,851.16 per ounce by
9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT). On Tuesday it hit its highest since
Nov. 23 at $1,875.07. 
    U.S. gold futures        also slipped 1.1% to $1,855.10. 
    "There is the anticipation that some of the chaos that has
resulted from the pandemic is going to subside (now that) they
are beginning to disperse the vaccine in some parts of the
world," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative
Investments.
    There has been a shift to riskier assets, Sica added. 
    After Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to
start a mass vaccination drive, Pfizer         and Johnson &
Johnson         made further progress with trials and regulatory
approvals respectively.                                       
    Global equities scaled record highs, as investors cheered
positive coronavirus vaccine news and hopes that it would speed
up an economic recovery.                       
    With the pandemic roaring back to levels surpassing those
seen early in the crisis, lawmakers in the United States made
attempts to hammer out an agreement on a new fiscal support
package.                           
    Gold, considered a hedge against potential inflation, rose
to a two-week high underpinned by hopes of more fiscal stimulus
on Tuesday, however the news largely supported risk sentiment on
Wednesday.              
    Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting next week for cues on the direction of monetary
policy. 
    "A dovish FOMC, particularly in the scenario where they look
to cap rates in the longer end of the U.S. yield curve, should
relight the gold rally," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst at OANDA. 
    Silver        slipped 1.7% to $24.15, while platinum       
fell 0.2% to $1,020.87 and palladium        was down 0.7% to
$2,293.26. 

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up