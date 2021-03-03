Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides 1.5% as rising bond yields, dollar dim appeal

By Brijesh Patel

    * U.S. Senate to debate $1.9 trillion stimulus package this
week
    * Silver, platinum slip more than 2%
    * Gold fell to its lowest since June 15 on Tuesday

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    March 3 (Reuters) - Gold slid more than 1.5% to hover near a
nine-month low on Wednesday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and
a stronger dollar hammered the non-yielding metal's appeal.
    Spot gold        was down 1.6% at $1,710.71 per ounce by
10:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT), having dropped to its lowest since
June 15 at $1,706.70 on Tuesday.
    U.S. gold futures        lost 1.4% to $1,709.70.
    "As real rates continue to rise, that's challenging gold.
The rates markets are also adding pressure on valuations for all
asset classes, and as a result, gold is a casualty," said TD
Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             crept
back towards a one-year peak reached last week, while the dollar
       rose 0.3%.      USD/]
    Hopes of a quick economic rebound fuelled by a swift rollout
of COVID-19 vaccines also prompted an outflow of safe-haven
assets like gold from investors' portfolio.            
    Progress on the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill has offered
little respite to gold, as higher yields have threatened its
appeal as an inflation hedge by increasing the opportunity cost
of holding bullion.             
    "The outlook for gold is tied really to whether or not we've
reached that pivot point at the U.S. Federal Reserve in terms of
whether they would address the steepening of the yield curve.
But we're still early in that process, so that has negative
short term implications on gold," Ghali said.
    Fed officials have reiterated that U.S. interest rates will
remain low but citied a recent rise in real rates as a sign of
growing optimism about an economic recovery.             
                         
    "We anticipate recent headwinds to intensify again into the
second half of this year, particularly as greater U.S. stimulus
raises the prospect of an earlier than planned Fed rate hike,"
UBS analysts wrote in a note.             
    Silver        fell 2.5% to $26.09 an ounce, platinum       
slipped 2.1% to $1,179.50. Palladium        rose 0.7% to
$2,378.50.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)
