Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2% to 3-week low on surging U.S. yields

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit 14-month high
    * Dollar index jumps to four-month peak
    * Palladium rises after Monday's 5.5% decline
    * Crucial support for gold at $1,670/oz -analyst

    March 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices shed nearly 2% on Tuesday
on a firmer U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields, while hopes
of a faster economic recovery further dampened demand for
safe-haven bullion.
    Spot gold        slid 1.5% to $1,686.40 per ounce by 10:32
a.m. EDT (1432 GMT). Earlier in the session, bullion fell about
2% to its lowest since March 8 at $1,678.40. U.S. gold futures
       fell 1.6% to $1,686.00 per ounce.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             rose to a
14-month peak bolstered by hopes of stronger growth and
inflation ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's
multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan.                    
    "If the move higher in Treasury yields continues, that's
just really providing some good support for the dollar and
that's been driving gold down," said Edward Moya, senior market
analyst at OANDA.  
    While gold is likely to see some pressure in the short-term,
investors pricing in inflationary concerns could "eventually
trigger a frenzy of gold buying," Moya added. 
    The dollar index        jumped to a more than four-month
high, making greenback-denominated gold more expensive for
holders of other currencies.       
    Higher U.S. Treasury yields have threatened gold's appeal as
an inflation hedge as they increase the opportunity cost of
holding bullion, which pays no returns.      
    "From a technical point of view, the (gold) price is playing
with the key level of $1,700. A crucial support is placed at
$1,670, a recent low, while the overall scenario for gold
remains moderately bearish," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo
Alberto De Casa said in a note.
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 2.1% to $24.15 an ounce and
platinum        was down 1.3% at $1,160.00. 
    Expectations of a continued supply shortfall amid higher
demand for the autocatalyst are driving prices for palladium,
analysts said.
    Palladium        gained 1.7% to $2,572.50, having earlier
risen over 3% after sliding 5.5% in the previous session.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
