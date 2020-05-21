Gold Market Report
May 21, 2020 / 3:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slides as economic recovery hopes dent safe-haven bids

Swati Verma

3 Min Read

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Palladium slides over 3% after hitting 1-month high on Wed
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Swati Verma
    May 21 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday, pressured by hopes
of a swift recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession
although losses were capped by prospects of more stimulus and
bleak data.
    Spot gold        slid 0.6% to $1,738.97 per ounce by 0250
GMT. U.S. gold futures         slipped 0.6% to $1,740.80.
    Global equities and crude prices surged overnight on hopes
of a rapid recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession.
           
    "There is still some optimism and risk-on sentiment about
the possibility of a vaccine and talks of lockdown easing and
growth slowly picking up," said National Australia Bank
economist John Sharma.
    "But it not a huge thing and if it was major, we would see
gold going below $1,700."
    Gold rallied to its highest since October 2012 on Monday,
driven by a cocktail of economic damage concerns, U.S.-China
tensions, and massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. 
    U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers acknowledged the
possibility of further support measures if the economic downturn
persists, the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting
showed.             
    The latest round of dismal economic indicators have
underscored the extent of damage inflicted by the virus, with
data on Wednesday showing Britain's inflation rate sank in April
to its lowest since August 2016.             
    The initial U.S. jobless claims data due later in the day
will be the next focus for further clues about the health of the
world's top economy.
    Among other metals, palladium        dropped about 3.7% to 
$2,024.65 an ounce, having hit a one-month high on Wednesday.
Platinum        fell 2.1% to $832.62.
    ANZ analysts expect weaker auto sales to be the key downside
risk for the platinum group metals this year and see demand
contracting for both palladium and platinum.
    "Mine supply disruptions could protect the downside; still
we see prices staying volatile amid the ongoing macroeconomic
challenges," they said.
    Silver        declined 2% to $17.15 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Swati Verma and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below