Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides as firmer dollar, higher Treasury yields weigh

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Market was unprepared for stronger U.S. dollar - analyst
    * Silver dips as much as 4.2%
    * Fed's Clarida sees 'impressive' year ahead for U.S.
economy
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds analyst comment, details; updates prices)
    By Sumita Layek
    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday, touching a near
six-week low earlier in the session, as a stronger dollar and
higher U.S. Treasury yields kept prices under pressure.
    Spot gold        fell as much as 1.7% to $1,816.53 per
ounce, its lowest since Dec. 2, and was down 0.5% at $1,839.89
by 0553 GMT. Prices fell as much as 4.4% on Friday.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.3% to $1,839.90.
    "The glory days of gold are over," said Stephen Innes, chief
global market strategist at Axi.
    "Higher U.S. yields are starting to have quite a negative
effect on gold and the market continues to get stopped out of a
lot of positions, as they weren't prepared for these moves in
the U.S. dollar."
    The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield             held firm above
1%, helping the dollar        scale a near three-week peak
against rival currencies, making bullion expensive.             
    Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.
    Investors also took note of Federal Reserve Vice Chair
Richard Clarida's comments on Friday that the U.S. economy was
headed for an "impressive" year, helped by coronavirus vaccines
and potential for larger government spending.             
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday hinted at more
direct pandemic relief to families after data showed the economy
shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December.
                         
    Political stability in the United States is weighing on gold
prices, while expectations of more stimulus and faster economic
recovery are helping the dollar rebound, said Jigar Trivedi,
commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.
    But gold will be bought at dips as the pandemic remains
largely out of control and interest rates are still very low,
Trivedi added.
    Silver        fell 2.5% to $24.72 an ounce, after dropping
as much as 4.2% earlier in the session.
    Platinum        fell 2.4% to $1,038.98, while palladium
       rose 1.1% to $2,397.07.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up