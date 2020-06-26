Gold Market Report
3:37 PM

PRECIOUS-Gold slides as investors flock to safety of dollar

    * Gold on track for third weekly rise
    * Palladium set for biggest weekly fall in two months
    June 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as rival
safen-haven U.S. dollar took some shine off the precious metal
amid rising coronavirus cases, though concerns about inflation
due to easy central bank policies across the globe curbed loses.
    Spot gold        was down 0.5% at $1,752.91 per ounce by
10:55 a.m. (1454 GMT). U.S. gold futures         fell 0.4% to
$1,762.90 per ounce.
    "Today we have to give it to the dollar. Gold is being
weighed down by a stronger dollar due to the latter's safe-haven
appeal," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker
OANDA.       
    "However, we might see gold breaking the $1,800 level...
fundamentals for gold are still quite strong with rising
coronavirus cases, no vaccines yet and stimulus from major
central banks globally leading to concerns of inflation."
    Gold is perceived as a safe-haven and used as a hedge
against inflation and currency debasement.
    Gold prices climbed to their highest level since October
2012 on Wednesday and are still on track for their third
consecutive weekly rise as a jump in virus cases spooked
markets.
    More than 9.62 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally, as the United States
set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases.
            
    Fundamentals for gold remain strong as easy monetary
policies and a string of stimulus measures by major central
banks to stem the virus impact have sparked concerns of
inflation.
    "If central banks continue to print money with quantitative
easing and easing monetary policy, gold can continue to rally,"
ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said.
    In other metals, palladium        rose 0.5% to $1,851.51 per
ounce, but was on track for its biggest weekly decline since the
week ending May 1.
    Platinum        fell 1.8% to $789.48 an ounce and silver
       dropped 2% to $17.53.

