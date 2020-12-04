Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold slides as stocks rally, but still set for weekly gain

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Silver set for 1st weekly gain in four
    * U.S. job growth slows sharply
    * POLL-Dollar weakening expected to last into 2021
            
    * Gold, precious metal funds see biggest outflows in 7-1/2
years
-Lipper             

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday as equities
rallied, although dollar weakness and a sharp slowdown in U.S.
jobs growth in November spurring hopes of additional stimulus
aid set gold on track for its first weekly gain in four.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3% at $1,835.00 per ounce by
10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), having hit its highest since Nov. 23
at $1,847.76 earlier. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% at
$1,837.90.
    Dips and pullbacks in gold need to be bought due to negative
interest rates across the globe, and the possibility of U.S.
stimulus being approved before the end of this year, which would
be inflationary, said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S.
Global Investors. 
    Non-yielding bullion, often seen as a hedge against
inflation that is likely to result from the unprecedented
stimulus measures, has gained about 3% so far this week. 
    The U.S. dollar was on course for its worst week since early
November, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
       
    "Gold prices have support from the dollar weakness and the
weaker-than-expected employment data and have held up well
despite the acceleration in ETP net redemptions," said Standard
Chartered analyst Suki Cooper.
    Data earlier on Friday showed the U.S. economy added the
fewest workers in six months in November, cementing expectations
of more stimulus that lifted the S&P 500 to a record peak.     
            
    "Beyond near-term corrections, a weaker dollar, negative
real rates, concerns surrounding inflation and expectations of
further fiscal stimulus amid accommodative monetary policy are
likely to keep gold price risk skewed to the upside," Cooper
added.
    A bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid bill drew support
in the U.S. Congress on Thursday.                          
    Among other metals, platinum        gained 2.9% to $1,059.01
per ounce and palladium        rose 1.7% to $2,341.46.
     Platinum is used by automakers for catalytic-converter
manufacturing to clean vehicle-exhaust fumes. 
    Silver        was steady at $24.07 an ounce and was set to
climb about 6% for the week. 

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru;
Editing by Andrea Ricci)
