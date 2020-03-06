PRECIOUS-Gold slides in volatile trade as traders cover margins

(New throughout, adds comments, updates prices) * Gold retreats from 7-year peak * Global stocks tumble, U.S. Treasury yields at record low * Gold still on track for best week since Feb. 2016 By Harshith Aranya March 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices fluctuated as much as 1% in volatile trade on Friday as investors sold the precious metal to cover margin calls as the rapid spread of the coronavirus hammered equity markets. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,665.61 per ounce at 11:17 a.m. EST (1617 GMT). Earlier, it jumped 1.2% to a high of $1,689.65, its highest since January 2013. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,666.60. "We are seeing a lot of volatility in the equity markets, fairly large losses and uncertainty bringing the S&P below 3000. We are most likely seeing liquidation of gold in order to cover margin calls," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. "This is very reminiscent of what happened in the corrections during the financial crisis." U.S. stocks tanked and the Dow Jones Industrials shed nearly 2%, while government bonds rallied as traders worried about a prolonged economic slowdown. Nearly 60 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the U.S. on Thursday. Globally, virus cases surpassed 100,000 and over 3,300 deaths have been reported. "This dip (in gold) should be bought up fairly quickly as the day goes on. As long as this virus is in the headlines out there, expect gold to continue higher," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. Despite the losses, safe-haven gold is still on course for its biggest weekly gain since Feb. 2016. The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said the outbreak would hold 2020 global output gains to the slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The epidemic poses "evolving risks" to the U.S. economy and central bank officials are monitoring developments closely, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday. The Federal Reserve made an emergency 50-basis-point interest rate cut on Tuesday, its first inter-meeting cut since 2008. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data showed a robust increase in hiring in February, but the report may not reflect the full impact from the outbreak. Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,538.97 per ounce. The autocatalyst metal hit an all-time high of $2,875.50 in late February. Silver was down 1.3% to $17.18 an ounce, while platinum rose 3% to $890.31. The second-largest platinum group metals producer, Anglo American Platinum , had slashed its output outlook due to a shutdown following an explosion. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)