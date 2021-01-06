Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides more than 2% as dollar rebounds, Treasury yields jump

By Shreyansi Singh

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    * Democrats win one Georgia runoff, lead in second
    * Silver, Platinum fall more than 3%
    * Palladium falls as much as 3%
    * Dollar index recovers from 2-1/2-year low
    * Fed's latest policy meeting minutes due at 1900 GMT

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold tumbled more than 2% on Wednesday,
hit by a rebound in the dollar as U.S. Treasury yields surged,
showing that investors are betting on a Democrat win in the U.S.
Senate runoff elections in Georgia.
    Spot gold        was down 2.2% at $1,907.21 per ounce at
11:52 a.m. EST (1652 GMT), having earlier hit a near two-month
peak at $1,959.01. U.S. gold futures        dropped 2.3% to 
$1,909.10.
    "Higher (bond) yields have boosted the dollar and triggered
a selloff in gold that accelerated with stops under $1,935-40,"
said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives
trading at BMO. "$1,900 is an important pivot that needs to hold
to maintain the short term bullish narrative." 
    The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, rose above 1%            
for the first time since March, increasing the opportunity cost
of holding non-interest bearing gold.      
    The dollar index firmed after a dive to 2-1/2-year lows,
making gold less attractive for those holding other currencies. 
      
    But BMO's Wong said this was a buying opportunity. "A
Democratic Congress with Biden in the White House is a license
to spend and that's not a lower gold environment."
    Gold remains underpinned as an inflationary hedge, with
investors expecting more fiscal stimulus as the Democrats lead
in runoff votes that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
            
    David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge
Futures, said the pullback was a short-term move as a potential
"Blue Wave" in the U.S. Senate would be dollar negative and
"supportive to gold and silver from a longer term perspective." 
    Meanwhile, minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Dec. 15-16
policy meeting are due at 1900 GMT.
    Other metals followed gold's slide. Silver        fell 2.6%
to $26.86 an ounce, while platinum        dipped 1.4% to
$1,095.98. Both metals had fallen more than 3% earlier in the
session. 
    Palladium        was down 1.2% at $2,438.71, having earlier
declined as much as 3%. 

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Eileen Soreng; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky and Jane Merriman)
