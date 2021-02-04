Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides more than 2% to below $1,800 as dollar, yields gain

By Eileen Soreng

    * Silver slips as much as 3.2%
    * Spot gold hits more than two-month low at $1,784.76/oz
    * Dollar at 2-month peak

    Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gold dropped more than 2% on Thursday to
break below the key psychological $1,800 level as a jump in the
dollar and U.S. Treasury yields eroded bullion's appeal. 
    Spot gold        was 2.3% lower at $1,790.92 per ounce by
10:44 a.m EST (1544 GMT), after touching a more than two-month
low of $1,784.76. U.S. gold futures        slipped 2.5% to
$1,788.80.
    Silver        was caught in the slipstream, losing 2.6% to
$26.16. 
    Silver prices have declined more than 13% since a
GameStop-style retail frenzy sent them to their highest in
nearly eight years at $30.03 on Monday.             
    The steepening of the yield curve "ultimately means the cost
of holding gold across the curve is increasing. Gold could go
even lower and consolidate in response to... the whole idea that
the U.S. and global economy is recovering," said Bart Melek,
head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.
    However, going forward silver could benefit from its demand
for industrial purposes, Melek added.
    Allaying some concerns over the health of the economy was a
drop in Americans filing new applications for unemployment
benefits last week.             
    Making bullion more expensive for holders of other
currencies, the dollar        scaled an more than two-month peak
while longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on anticipation of a
large pandemic relief package from Washington and a stabilizing
U.S. labor market.                          
    While gold usually gains from more stimulus, since it is
considered a hedge against inflation from widespread stimulus
measures, higher yields challenge that status because they
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    "Growing expectations about a relatively quick end to the
pandemic are raising economic recovery hopes and with it the
likelihood of central banks reducing the current hyper-dovish
monetary stimulus," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De
Casa said in a note. 
    Platinum        fell 1.16 %, to $1,088.22 an ounce and
palladium        eased 0.3% to $2,267.29.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)
