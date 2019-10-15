PRECIOUS-Gold slides on stock market strength; palladium smashes record

(Updates prices, adds comments)

* Palladium hits record high of $1,739.93/oz

* Britain and EU to meet at summit starting Thursday

By Asha Sistla

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as growing risk appetite boosted investor demand for equities and the dollar also strengthened, while a sustained supply crunch in palladium propelled the price of that precious metal to a record high.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,481.19 per ounce at 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,485.10.

“Right now what’s pushing it (gold) down is the stocks, we have earnings coming out now and stocks look strong, there is no risk aversion right now, the dollar is going higher,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

U.S. equity markets rose on strong earnings reports, while the dollar gained as fading optimism over the latest China-U.S. trade truce prompted traders to buy the greenback.

“Gold needs a headline to push it higher; the U.S. Federal Reserve to talk about rate cuts or something to happen on the trade talks. If the deal falls apart and the Fed cuts rates, gold will go up,” RJO Futures’ Haberkorn added.

The Fed meets at the end of the month to decide on whether to implement further rate cuts.

Investors are also watching a make-or-break summit between Britain and the EU on Thursday and Friday that will determine whether Britain is headed for a deal to leave the bloc on Oct. 31, a disorderly no-deal exit or a delay.

Palladium continued its strong rally, up 1.1% to $1,734.36 an ounce, after hitting a record $1,739.93. The metal used in vehicle exhausts to reduce harmful emissions has rallied more than $300 since early August, when it touched the lowest in nearly two months.

“Palladium is in short supply, it will continue to be so and higher prices maybe till $2,000 is well within the realm of possibilities, particularly if we see automotive activity rebound a bit,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

“We have a structural deficit problem within the palladium market, the inventories and exchange traded funds (ETF) which have been used over the years to feed the gap between primary supply and demand are down.”

In other metals, silver fell 1.2% to $17.45 per ounce and platinum fell 1% to $884.37. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)